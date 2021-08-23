Colorado Governor: FDA Approval of COVID-19 Vaccine

DENVER, CO (STL.News) The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave approval to Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for Coloradans aged 16 and up. Governor Jared Polis urged Coloradans to get the safe, effective and now FDA approved COVID-19 vaccine.

“I know that some people were waiting for full FDA approval to get vaccinated, and now that day is finally here and you can start the protection clock today,” said Governor Polis. “This remains a pandemic of the unvaccinated and we know that the Delta variant has threatened our progress, our economy and way of life and the FDA approval of the vaccine is a step forward.”

It has now been nine months since the vaccine was made available and over 3.5 million Coloradans have received at least one dose of the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines and 3.2 million are fully immunized. 6,852,979 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Colorado.

Colorado businesses are stepping up to ensure workers in the state are vaccinated and share the goal of protecting customers and workers.

Six days ago, Governor Polis urged the State Board of Health to quickly engage in a rulemaking to require the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine for personnel staffing vulnerable populations and places where people receive essential medical care.

Last week, the Colorado Department of Corrections (CDOC), the Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS), and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), announced that agency staff members and other state employees that interact with vulnerable populations and populations living in congregate living settings will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.