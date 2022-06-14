Colorado Governor Announces Recipients of CDB Grants

Economic Development: Polis Administration Announces Additional Recipients of Innovative Community Development Block Grants

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis and the Department of Local Affairs announced the recipients of the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), a program that provides grants for transformative projects that actively support community development activities to build stronger and more resilient communities across Colorado.

“Smart and innovative projects boost our strong economy, help Colorado communities, and improve our quality of life, making sure that Colorado remains the best place to live, work, and run a business,” said Gov. Polis. “We are thrilled to see these great projects become a reality across Colorado.”

“As part of the projects this year, Colorado’s rural communities will benefit from critical public infrastructure in the areas of health, housing, and clean water,” said Chantal Unfug, Director of the Division of Local Government within the Colorado Department of Local Affairs.

“Since 1974, the community development block grant program has invested $144 billion to create viable communities nationwide. In the past ten years alone, CDBG economic development activities have directly created or retained more than 400,000 permanent jobs, rehabilitated more than 1.3 million homes for low and moderate income homeowners and renters and helped more than 33 million people benefit from improved public facilities,” said the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

A CDBG grant allows states and localities to customize the program to meet their local conditions and needs, supporting projects that address public needs including infrastructure, public facilities installation, community centers, housing rehabilitation, clearance/acquisition, microenterprise assistance, code enforcement, and homeowner assistance.

The 2022 CDBG Funding Awardees are as follows:

Montrose – Haven House ($600,000)

This 9,200 square foot addition to an existing facility/campus located in Olathe will provide space for an Early Child Education (ECE) center, office space, and four new transitional housing units. The second floor will consist of eight low-income apartments for families and individuals that have graduated from Haven House and can live independently without the need for wrap-around services.

Seibert – Street Infrastructure Improvements ($442,033)

This project aims to address existing safety and drainage issues, and includes sidewalk and gutter reconstruction. Colorado Avenue, the “Main Street” in Seibert, will be reconstructed after installing a new six-inch water main, fire hydrant line, and tie-ins at both ends of the street.

Rocky Ford – Expansion/Renovation of Rocky Ford Health Clinic ($600,000)

Renovations and expansion of the Rocky Ford Clinic will include modifying the floorplan to assist in better patient care. ADA accessibility issues will be addressed to meet code and better serve the clientele, and security and emergency evacuation concerns will also be addressed.

Larkspur – Water System Improvements ($452,741)

These water system improvements will address the concerns raised by the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE) of excess radium in the potable water. Additional improvements will assist in reducing utility costs and create more efficient system operation.

Lincoln County/Karval – Water System Improvements ($452,000)

The current water system has several existing deficiencies, including the need for an additional well to maintain water availability. Also, this project aims to revamp older pipes and address the numerous breaks and 50% water loss within the past 3 years.

Huerfano County /Gardner – Wastewater System Improvements ($452,000)

These wastewater system improvements are due to the build-up of hydrogen sulfide gas. The determination was made by CDPHE that the current discharge point would no longer be acceptable due to increased regulations. This project will remedy the issue.

Grants from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program are provided annually to states, cities, and counties to develop viable communities by providing decent housing, suitable living environments, and by enhancing economic opportunities for low- and moderate-income residents.