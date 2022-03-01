Colorado Governor Announces Appointments

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis announced the following appointments.

Broadband Deployment Board

The Board implements and administers the deployment of broadband service in unserved areas of the state by awarding grants from the Broadband Fund.

for a term expiring August 2, 2022:

Brandy Reitter of Eagle, Colorado, to serve as a representative of the Governor’s Office of Information of Technology, appointed.

Clean Transit Enterprise

The Clean Transit Enterprise reduces and mitigates the adverse environmental and health impacts of air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions produced by motor vehicles.

for a term expiring September 28, 2024:

Dawn Block of La Junta, Colorado, serving as a representative of a transportation-focused organization that serves an environmental justice community, appointed.

Colorado Medical Board

The Colorado Medical Board reviews applications for medical licenses. In cases involving any professional or ethical violations of the Medical Practices Act, the board holds hearings and assists the state’s district attorneys in the prosecution of all persons, firms, associations, or corporations charged with improper conduct.

for a term expiring May 3, 2022:

Keily M. Schultz of Pueblo, Colorado, serving as a representative of a doctor of osteopathy, occasioned by the resignation of Teresa K. Braden, DO, MBA, FACOI, FACP, FAAEM of Pueblo, Colorado, appointed.

for a term expiring May 3, 2023:

Alan Shackelford, MD, of Castle Rock, Colorado, serving as a representative of a doctor of medicine, occasioned by the resignation of Lesley Brooks, MD, of Greeley, Colorado, appointed.

for a term expiring May 3, 2025:

Robert Maultiz, MD, of Denver, Colorado, serving as a representative of a doctor of medicine, occasioned by the resignation of Robert Moghin, MD, of Lone Tree, Colorado, appointed.

Colorado Water Conservation Board

effective February 13, 2022 for a term expiring February 12, 2025:

Jaclyn K. Brown, of Oak Creek, Colorado, to serve as a representative of the Yampa-White drainage basin and as a Democrat, reappointed;

Jessica Rae Brody of Denver, Colorado to serve as a representative from the City and County of Denver and as a Democrat, reappointed;

Brian “Paul” Bruchez of Parshall, Colorado to serve as a representative of the main Colorado drainage basin and as a Republican, appointed.

Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice

In HB 07-1358, which passed in 2007, the General Assembly declared, “It is in the best interest of the public to engage in a comprehensive evidence-based analysis of the circumstances and characteristics of the offenders being sentenced to the Department of Corrections, the alternatives to incarceration, the effectiveness of prevention programs, and the effectiveness of the criminal code and sentencing laws in security public safety.”

As such, the General Assembly created the Colorado Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice—a commission comprised of experts in criminal justice, corrections, mental health, drug abuse, victims’ rights, higher education, juvenile justice, local government, and other pertinent disciplines. The commission was formed to engage in an evidence-based analysis of the criminal justice system in Colorado and annually report to the Governor, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the President of the Senate, and the Chief Justice of the Colorado Supreme Court.

for a term expiring June 30, 2022:

Jaime FitzSimons of Breckenridge, Colorado, serving as a representative of a sheriff’s department, appointed.

Electric Transmission Authority

The Colorado Electric Transmissions Authority facilitates the identification, financing, and development of new electric transmission projects in Colorado. The board will hire a chief executive officer (who can hire staff) necessary to operate the authority. To fulfill its mission, the Authority has the ability to issue bonds, to construct transmission facilities, and to collect payment from utilities (or others) using those facilities.

for a term expiring February 18, 2024:

Chris Caskey of Paonia, Colorado, serving as a representative of the interests of electric utility customers residing west of the continental divide, appointed.

Karl Rábago of Denver, Colorado, serving as a representative with expertise in financial matters involving the financing of major electric transmission projects, appointed.

Judicial Nominating Commissions

There is a judicial district nominating commission for each of Colorado’s 22 judicial districts that selects nominees for district and county judicial vacancies. Each district nominating commission is chaired by a justice of the Supreme Court, who is a non-voting member of the commission.

Eleventh Judicial District Nominating Commission

for a term expiring December 31, 2027:

Tawny Peyton of Buena Vista, Colorado, to serve as a non-attorney, as an Unaffiliate, and member from Chaffee County, appointed.

Twentieth Judicial District Nominating Commission

for a term expiring December 31, 2027:

Tejwant Mangat of Lafayette, Colorado, to serve as a non-attorney, as a Democrat, and a member from Boulder County, appointed.

Laura Sparks of Boulder, Colorado, to serve as a non-attorney, as a Democrat, and member from Boulder County, appointed.

Twenty-Second Judicial District Judicial Nominating Commission

for a term expiring December 31, 2027:

Clarisa Feuily of Cortez, Colorado, to serve as a non-attorney, as a Republican, and a member from Montezuma County, appointed.

State Apprenticeship Council and Interagency Advisory Committee on Apprenticeship

The State Apprenticeship Council (SAC) shall oversee registered apprenticeship programs for the building and construction trades in the state, including resolving conflicts and complaints, reviewing program performance, developing administrative policies that ensure the safety

and quality of registered apprenticeship programs, and advising the State Apprenticeship Agency on apprenticeship program standards, in compliance with federal law.

The Interagency Advisory Committee on Apprenticeship (IAC) shall oversee registered apprenticeship programs for all industries except the building and construction trades in the state, including resolving conflicts and complaints, reviewing program performance, developing administrative policies that ensure the safety and quality of registered apprenticeship programs, and advising the State Apprenticeship Agency on apprenticeship program standards, in compliance with federal law.

for a term expiring February 18, 2025:

Cher Haavind of Denver, Colorado, serving as a representative of the Department of Labor and Employment, appointed.

Sarah Heath, PhD, of Denver, Colorado, serving as a representative of career and technical education programs, appointed.

Kayla Shock, of Denver, Colorado, serving as a representative with experience in economic development, appointed.

for a term expiring February 18, 2026:

Eric Dunker, of Castle Pines, Colorado, serving as a representative of training providers, appointed.

Joshua Cody, of Alamosa, Colorado, serving as a representative of a State Workforce Development Council, appointed.

Lorena Zimmer, of Golden, Colorado, serving as a representative interested in promoting equal opportunity in apprenticeship, appointed.

Renee Welch of Fort Collins, Colorado, serving as a representative of the Department of Higher Education, appointed.

State Board of Social Work Examiners

The Board licenses social workers in Colorado and conducts hearings concerning complaints against licensed social workers.

for a term expiring June 30, 2025: