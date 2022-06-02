Colorado – Bills to Reduce Cost of Childcare for Families

What Community Leaders Are Saying About ? Gov. Polis Signing Bills to Reduce Cost of Childcare for Kids and Families, Increase Access to Housing, and Provide Additional Tax Relief to Health Care Workers

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis signed bills into law to support child care providers and hardworking families, increase access to housing, strengthen backcountry search and rescue capacity, and provide tax relief to health care workers, and protect wildlife and ensure the safety of Colorado drivers. Here’s what community leaders are saying:

HB22-1006 Child Care Property Tax Exemption sponsored by Representatives Dylan Roberts and Kevin Van Winkle, Senators Kerry Donovan and Jim Smallwood and HB22-1304 sponsored by. Rep. Roberts and Bradfield and Sens. Coleman and Gonzales

“As supporters of HB-1006 and HB-1304, REALTORS® are encouraged to see policymakers tackling two of the most costly budgetary problems every working family faces: affordable childcare and affordable housing. We’re proud to see Colorado take a giant leap forward to remove property tax barriers and allocate significant housing dollars towards a brighter future for Colorado,” ~Liz Peetz, Vice President of Government Affairs Colorado REALTORS®

“Executives Partnering to Invest in Children is grateful to the legislative sponsors, Governor Polis, and partners at Colorado Counties Inc for their support and partnership in successfully developing and passing HB 22-1006. This bill will help us increase access to quality, affordable child care and early education opportunities across our state, which are desperately needed by so many working families,” – Executives Partnering to Invest in Children (EPIC)

“Colorado’s HB22-1006 created a new financial tool for non-profit child care programs that do not own their own building – access to a real estate tax exemption historically only available for a program operating in its own building. Eliminating this cost of care for all non-profit child care programs while encouraging landlords to support community-based child care is a “win-win” for providers, parents and community. Thank you Colorado!” – Gloria J. Higgins, President & CEO Springboard Child Care Inc.

“The Colorado Rural Health Center is very excited about all three of the bills being signed into law today not just because they bring support to our rural hospitals and clinics, but because they signal a prioritizing of the healthcare workforce going forward. Workforce is the number one priority for our members. Investing in preceptors and the healthcare provider pipeline in rural is an essential piece of ensuring that we have fully staffed hospitals and clinics all across the state, ready to provide high quality care to all Coloradans,” – Colorado Rural Health Center.