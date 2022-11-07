Coal India Q2 Results: Profit zooms 106% YoY to Rs 6,044 crore; dividend declared at Rs 15/share

on Monday reported a 106% YoY jump in its Q2 profit at Rs 6,044 crore but was below the ET NOW poll estimate of Rs 6,492 crore.

Coal India said its consolidated revenue jumped 28.1% YoY to Rs 29,838 crore during the quarter. The figure was higher than the ET NOW poll of Rs 29,458 crore.

The PSU also declared an interim dividend of Rs 15 per share and fixed November 16 as the record date. The miner’s consolidated EBITDA stood at Rs 7,280 crore vs ET NOW poll of Rs 9,012 crore, while margins came in at 24.4%.

During the quarter gone by, CIL’s production of raw coal improved to 139.228 million tonnes from 125.839 million tonnes in the year-ago period. The offtake also improved to 154.533 million tonnes from 147.434 million tonnes in Q2 FY22.

The company’s EPS or earnings per share also improved to Rs 9.81 from Rs 4.77 in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Coal India Dividend



In a board meeting today, the company also decided to declare its first interim dividend for the financial year 2022-23 at Rs 15.00 per share of the face value of Rs 10. The company has fixed 16th November 2022 as the record date while 6th December is the payment date.

Ahead of the results announcement, shares of the company ended 1.42% higher at Rs 249.50 on BSE today.

