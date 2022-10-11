Co-Defendant in Cross Country Methamphetamine Conspiracy Sentenced

ABINGDON, Va. – A former California woman, who recently relocated to Southwest Virginia, was sentenced today to 87 months in federal prison on drug distribution charges.

Sally Mae Carr, 42, of Meadowview, Va., formerly of Pomona, Calf., pled guilty in June 2022 to one count of distributing or possessing with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine.

According to court documents, law enforcement began an investigation concerning drug trafficking by Carr and her co-defendant, Guy Benjamin Bowman, in early 2021. The investigation revealed Carr and Bowman trafficked crystal ice methamphetamine from Bowman’s sources in Chino Hills, California into various locations in Southwest Virginia for redistribution. The organization operated primarily in Washington County from January 2021, through April 2022. When the defendants were arrested, over two pounds of crystal ice methamphetamine was seized.

Bowman was convicted following a jury trial in July 2022 and is scheduled for sentencing on November 28, 2022.

United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh and Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares made the announcement today.

The investigation of this case was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Holston River Regional Drug Task Force, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, the Virginia State Police, and task force officers from both the Lebanon Police Department and the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office.

Special Assistant United States Attorney Suzanne Kerney-Quillen, a Virginia Assistant Attorney General assigned to the Attorney General’s Major Crimes and Emerging Threats Section, and Assistant United States Attorney Randy Ramseyer are prosecuting the case for the United States.