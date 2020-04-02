CME Group Reports All-Time High ADV for March and First-Quarter 2020

CHICAGO, IL (STL.News) CME Group, the world’s leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today reported its March and first-quarter 2020 market statistics, showing it reached a record average daily volume (ADV) of 32.1 million contracts during the month of March, up 68% from March 2019. First-quarter 2020 ADV reached a record 27 million contracts, an increase of 45% from first-quarter 2019. Open interest at the end of March was 123 million contracts. Market statistics are available online in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume.

Quarterly ADV highlights across asset classes include:

Record Interest Rate ADV of 13.8 million contracts, up 34% from Q1 2019

Record Equity Index ADV of 6.5 million contracts, up 106% from Q1 2019

Record Options ADV of 5.4 million contracts, up 41% from Q1 2019

Record Energy ADV of 3.2 million contracts, up 38% from Q1 2019

Agricultural ADV of 1.5 million contracts, up 9% from Q1 2019

Foreign Exchange ADV of 1.1 million contracts, up 22% from Q1 2019

Record Metals ADV of 889,000 contracts, up 58% from Q1 2019

March ADV across asset classes include:

Interest Rate ADV of 15.7 million contracts, up 51% from March 2019

Record Equity Index ADV of 8.9 million contracts, up 153% from March 2019

Record Options ADV of 6.3 million contracts, up 54% from March 2019

Record Energy ADV of 3.6 million contracts, up 67% from March 2019

Agricultural ADV of 1.6 million contracts, up 16% from March 2019

Record Foreign Exchange ADV of 1.4 million contracts, up 36% from March 2019

Record Metals ADV of 920,000 contracts, up 55% from March 2019

Additional March highlights include:

Total volume surpassed 25 million contracts for 15 continuous trading days

Record Eurodollar futures ADV of 5 million contracts

Record Micro E-mini Equity futures ADV of 2.3 million contracts

Record WTI Crude Oil futures ADV of 1.9 million contracts

Record Gold futures ADV of 471,000 contracts

Record BrokerTec U.S. Treasury average daily notional value of $246 billion, up 39% from March 2019

EBS Spot FX average daily notional value reached $131 billion, a 58% increase from March 2019

As the world’s leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world’s leading central counter party clearing providers, CME Clearing. With a range of pre- and post-trade products and services underpinning the entire lifecycle of a trade, CME Group also offers optimization and reconciliation services through TriOptima, and trade processing services through Traiana.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE