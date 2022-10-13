Clay County Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Child Pornography Crime

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Robert Owen Johnson, 55, of Procious, pleaded guilty today to distribution of child pornography.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on February 20, 2021, Johnson used Facebook and his cell phone to distribute a video of child pornography to another Facebook user during a conversation. Johnson further admitted that between 2020 and 2021, he used this Facebook account to chat with individuals and to possess and distribute child pornography.

Johnson is scheduled to be sentenced on January 11, 2023, and faces a mandatory minimum of five years and up to 20 years in prison, five years up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine. Johnson must also register as a sex offender.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security-Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Kristin F. Scott is prosecuting the case.

This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative of the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorney’s Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute those who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. Related court documents and information can be found on PACER by searching for Case No. 2:21-cr-155.

###