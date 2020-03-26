Clay County Man Johnny Asher Indicted for Armed Methamphetamine Trafficking

(STL.News) – Johnny Asher, 54, of Manchester, Kentucky, was indicted by a federal grand jury on Thursday, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

The indictment alleges that, from October 6, 2019 to January 2020, Asher knowingly possessed and intended to distribute 500 grams or more of suspected methamphetamine, and he possessed a firearm in furtherance of his methamphetamine trafficking. The indictment also alleges Asher was a convicted felon and legally prohibited from possessing the firearm.

The investigation preceding the indictment was conducted by ATF, London Police Department, and Clay County Sheriff’s Department.

Asher’s next appearance before the United States District Court in London will be on a date determined by the court. The trial date has not yet been determined. If convicted, Asher faces a maximum prison sentence of life in prison. However, any sentence following conviction would be imposed by the court after consideration of the United States Sentencing Guidelines and the federal statute governing the imposition of sentences.

