City of St. Louis Remains Under Stay at Home Order Beyond May 4th Missouri Statewide Reopening

The City’s Stay at Home order supersedes the state of Missouri’s reopening plan announced by Governor Mike Parson, which is slated to begin on May 4

ST LOUIS, MO (STL.News) The City of St. Louis, which has the second-highest number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state of Missouri, remains under a local Stay at Home order. This order supersedes the state of Missouri’s reopening plan announced by Governor Mike Parson, called “Show Me Strong Recovery Plan,” slated to begin on May 4.

“It’s just not safe right now to begin to reopen the City of St. Louis,” says Mayor Lyda Krewson. “We need to see at least 14 days of sustained decrease in the number of new COVID-19 cases before we can consider reopening. By moving that process too quickly, we could put our family members and neighbors at risk for contracting the virus. I understand many of you wish to return to work and your normal lives, but we must remain vigilant to continue to slow the spread,” says Mayor Krewson.

“The City continues to work toward identifying gaps where additional services like COVID-19 testing sites can be provided. Currently, there are 10 sites within the City or nearby for the public to be screened and possibly tested,” says Dr. Fredrick Echols, director of health for the City of St. Louis. “As we expand these measures, we can locate hot spot areas and increase the focus of prevention efforts to slow the spread and hopefully reopen the City in the coming weeks.”

Executive Order #7, the current Stay at Home order for the City of St. Louis, will remain in effect until the City’s Director of Health, Dr. Echols, determines the threat of increased spread of COVID-19 has diminished. This means only businesses deemed essential through Executive Order #7 may remain open during this time. Residents are asked to report any business in violation to the Citizens’ Service Bureau at (314) 622-4800.

As of 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 29, the number of positive cases in the City of St. Louis was 1,126, with 60 COVID-19 associated deaths that have been reported to the City of St. Louis Department of Health.