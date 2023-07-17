City of St. Charles, MO and It’s Tourism Tax

The City of St. Charles, Missouri, Charges Tourism Tax on Sales Tax and Non-Taxable Items

ST. CHARLES, MO (STL.News) The city of St. Charles, Missouri, charges a “Tourism Tax,” which one can assume is to fund the promotional expense of attracting tourists.

This has been brought to our attention. We wanted to explain it to ensure businesses understand and file it correctly.

You must add the not-taxable sales and your sales tax liability to your sales before calculating how much Tourism Tax is owed.

Therefore, a merchant is paying a tax on another tax and paying tax on items that even Missouri exempts from sales tax.

If you have qu you can call the finance department or ask your tax professional.

CLICK HERE to view or file the return online.