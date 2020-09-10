Citrus Springs Woman Cheri Serrano Claims Top Prize Playing Florida Lottery

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Cheri Serrano, 48, of Citrus Springs, claimed a $500,000 top prize from the $500,000 CROSSWORD EXTRA PLAY Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. She purchased her winning ticket from Publix, located at 11352 North Williams Street in Dunnellon.

The $5 game, $500,000 CROSSWORD EXTRA PLAY, launched in April 2019 and features over $69.4 million in prizes including eight top prizes of $500,000. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-4.06.

