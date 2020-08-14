Cincinnati Financial Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

CINCINNATI, OH (STL.News) Cincinnati Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CINF) announced that, at today’s regular meeting, the board of directors declared a 60-cents-per-share regular quarterly cash dividend. The dividend is payable October 15, 2020, to shareholders of record as of September 16, 2020.

Steven J. Johnston, chairman, president and chief executive officer, commented: “The payment of this dividend in October will complete our 60th consecutive year of increasing annual cash dividends. That’s an achievement that can only be claimed by seven other public companies in the U.S. We continue to see positive trends reflecting the success of our business model and demonstrating our ability to execute our strategy. Combining that with the company’s outstanding financial strength supports rewarding shareholders now, and in the future.”