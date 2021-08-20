Cincinnati Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

August 20, 2021
Cincinnati Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

CINCINNATI, OH (STL.News) Cincinnati Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CINF) announced that at today’s regular meeting, the board of directors declared a 63-cents-per-share regular quarterly cash dividend.  The dividend is payable October 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of September 16, 2021.

Steven J. Johnston, chairman, president, and chief executive officer, commented, “The payment of this dividend in October will complete our 61st consecutive year of increasing annual cash dividends. Cincinnati Financial’s capital strength and ongoing strong operating performance support regular dividends to reward shareholders now while furthering excellent prospects for long-term shareholder value.”

