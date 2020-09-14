Chubb Limited Announces Pricing of $1.0 Billion Senior Notes Offering by Subsidiary

ZURICH (STL.News) Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) announced today that its subsidiary, Chubb INA Holdings Inc. (Chubb INA), has priced a public offering of $1.0 billion of 1.375% senior notes due 2030. The notes are guaranteed by Chubb Limited.

Chubb INA intends to use the net proceeds from this offering plus available cash to repay at maturity the $1.0 billion of its 2.875% senior notes due November 3, 2022.

The joint book-running managers for the offering are Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the senior notes or any other securities, nor will there be any offer, solicitation or sale of the senior notes or any other securities, in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by calling Citigroup Global Markets Inc. toll-free at (800) 831-9146 or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC collect at (212) 834-4533.

Alternatively, the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) website at www.sec.gov.