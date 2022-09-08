Christopher Rainey Sentenced to Distribute Fentanyl

Biloxi Man, Christopher R. Rainey Sentenced to Four Years in Federal Prison for Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl

(STL.News) A Biloxi man was sentenced to 48 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Christopher R. Rainey, 33, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Gulfport.

According to court documents, on February 16, 2022, the D’Iberville Police Department responded to an overdose death. On February 21, 2022, the Biloxi Police Department responded to another overdose death. Agents with the DEA initiated an investigation into the death of both victims. This investigation revealed that Christopher Rainey was the source of supply to both victims.

On March 21, 2022, officers with Biloxi Police Department observed Rainey traveling southbound on I-110. Rainey had an active warrant and was pulled over. During a subsequent inventory of his vehicle, he was found to have multiple baggies of suspected narcotics. These narcotics were sent to the drug lab where they were tested and confirmed to be 6.78 grams of fentanyl. Rainey was interviewed after receiving his Miranda rights and he acknowledged that he had been selling heroin and fentanyl for several months.

Rainey was indicted by a federal grand jury on April 5, 2022. He pled guilty on June 2, 2022, to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Agency and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Erica Rose.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today