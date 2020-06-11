Christopher Michael McClure Arrested After Fleeing Police in Dundalk

Baltimore, Maryland (STL.News) One suspect was taken into custody after fleeing from officers in the Dundalk Precinct yesterday afternoon, crashing into three vehicles, and breaking into a residence.

Officers first responded to a late reported call for an assault of a male subject on the parking lot of Sandy Plains Elementary School in the 8300 block of Kavanagh Road, 21222, yesterday at 9:47 a.m. A witness reported seeing two suspects on the parking lot just before 8 a.m. using a baseball bat to repeatedly strike a victim who was on the ground. One suspect fled in a black BMW SUV with New York registration plates. The other suspect fled on a bicycle. Neither were located at the time the officers were dispatched.

Hours later, around 3:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle call for a black BMW SUV with New York registration plates. An officer located the BMW at the intersection of Trappe Road and North Point Road and initiated an investigative traffic stop, but the BMW refused to stop for the officer, struck another vehicle at North Point Road and Merritt Boulevard, then fled the scene. The aviation unit responded and surveilled the BMW from above, allowing patrol officers to discontinue following the vehicle. The BMW traveled to the intersection of Mornington Road and Liberty Parkway where it struck a second vehicle. The suspect fled from the moving vehicle, allowing it to drift into a third victim’s vehicle. That victim began to chase the suspect, who was fleeing on foot, but stopped when patrol officers arrived to the location.

The suspect shattered the glass window of an apartment in the 2900 block of Liberty Parkway and entered the residence in an effort to evade police, but K9 Officer Davies was able to take the suspect into custody without further incident. He is identified as Christopher Michael McClure (23) of the 2900 block of Liberty Parkway, 21222. He is currently charged with a number of traffic-related charges, third and fourth degree burglary, malicious destruction of property, and possession of narcotics that were discovered upon his arrest. He is held at the Baltimore County Detention Center on no bail status pending a bail review hearing.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the initial assault call at Sandy Plains Elementary School and are asking anyone with information to contact police at the Dundalk Precinct at 410-887-7320.

