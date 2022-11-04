China, Germany should respect each other – Xi tells Scholz



© Reuters. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz meets Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, China November 4, 2022. Kay Nietfeld/Pool via REUTERS



BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese President Xi Jinping told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday that China and Germany should respect each other and take care of each other’s core interests, according to state-run Xinhua news agency.

It is very easy to destroy mutual trust politically, but it is hard to rebuild it, Xi said during his meeting with Scholz in Beijing.