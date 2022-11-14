Children’s Day 2022: 6 financial strategies to help secure your child’s future

For parents, what could be better than Children’s Day – November 14 – to assess the financial requirements of their kids? Though it may not be easy to evaluate the actual money needs yet, you can work on an investment plan based on your lifestyle and how you want to secure the future of your kid. As a parent, it is important that you think this goal through. The BankBazaar Aspiration Index® 2022 mentions this as one of the two most important goals for Indians, the other being home ownership.

Here are seven things you must avoid for building the best possible saving plans for your children.

Start investing early



Saving for the multiple needs of your kid could take time. Start investing as soon as a child is born. It will give you enough time to build a good corpus for your child’s future. It is never late to start investing, but the more you delay, the more difficult it may become for you to achieve your child’s financial goals. For example, suppose you need Rs.30 lakh in 15 years for your child’s education. If you invest Rs.6,000 in a monthly SIP with an expected annual return of 12%, you will get Rs.30.3 lakh in 15 years. However, if you delay investing by five years, you will have to invest Rs.13,000 every month to achieve the same goal.

Equity investments have roughly delivered 12%-15% annualised average returns over the past ten years. Some mutual funds have given much higher returns; therefore, it would be wise to invest in equity based on your risk appetite for higher returns. I prefer to invest in index funds to save for my child’s education.

Set financial goals

When planning for your child’s future, it is important to set financial goals keeping different stages in mind, such as school, college, marriage, etc. Start by listing these goals and then plan for the approximate funds you will require to cover each goal.

Consider inflation when investing



Education costs have seen a steady hike in India. A premier college would easily charge Rs.10-20 lakh for higher education. When planning for such goals that are 10-15 years away, it is crucial to consider inflation to ensure you can fulfil all goals.

Don’t just rely on child plans



These days there are multiple investment options for your child. However, you must not only assess the child’s plans. Investments may help meet one specific goal but not generate money for other purposes. For a goal this important, it is advisable to speak to your investment adviser and find the best plans suited for your child’s financial needs at various stages of life.

Invest in assets with high returns



Your on traditional asset classes may not help you beat inflation. You must find a way to afford to keep investing for low returns. Change your investment strategy and slowly move your investments towards assets that can generate higher returns to help you beat inflation. Diversify your investment among mutual funds and other child investment plans to ensure cash flow for diverse needs.

Purchase a term plan



When investing for your child’s education, don’t underestimate the importance of adequate health/life cover to protect your investments. A term plan is highly critical for your child and family. Its absence, especially in case of an untimely death can hamper your dependents’ financial goals and affect their lifestyle. Make sure to have a sum assured of at least 10-20 times your current annual income. It will become challenging to manage your family’s needs without term insurance.

(The author is

CEO of Bankbazaar.com.

Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by him are his own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)

