Chicago Man Sentenced to Prison for Violent Carjacking

ST. PAUL, MI (STL.News) A Chicago man has been sentenced to 52 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for aiding and abetting a carjacking in downtown Minneapolis. Acting U.S. Attorney Charles J. Kovats made the announcement after U.S. District Judge Susan Richard Nelson sentenced the defendant.

According to court documents, on June 1, 2020, officers with the Minneapolis Police Department responded to a report of a carjacking in the downtown area. A witness told officers that two men, one later identified as Delaney Nicholas Harris, 21, the second an unidentified accomplice, approached a man who was exiting his vehicle, and threw him to the ground. One of the men displayed a gun, threatened to kill the victim, and demanded his car keys. The witness also told officers that Harris had been holding a red plastic cup just prior to the incident. Officers recovered the cup and later found that the fingerprints and DNA on the cup were a match for Harris.

Harris also entered his guilty plea on March 25, 2022, to a single count of aiding and abetting carjacking.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the FBI and the Minneapolis Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorney David P. Steinkamp prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today