By Yasin Ebrahim

Investing.com — The Chicago Federal Reserve announced Thursday that Economist Austan Goolsbee will take over as president of the Chicago Federal Reserve after Charles Evans departs early next year.

Goolsbee, who is currently a professor of economics at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and previously served as economist and former adviser to President Barack Obama, will take up the role on Jan. 9, 2023.