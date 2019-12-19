Charleston Man Jalen Scruggs Sentenced to 46 Months in Federal Prison for Drug Crime

(STL.News) – A Charleston man was sentenced to federal prison for a drug crime, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Jalen Scruggs, 24, was sentenced to 46 months in prison and three years of supervised release for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

“MDENT’s investigation kept 187 grams of meth from making it out on the streets of Charleston,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “And now this meth dealer will be spending almost four years in federal prison.”

Scruggs previously admitted that he possessed 187 grams of methamphetamine, packaged in eight separate bags, that he intended to sell. During the course of an investigation, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant on Scruggs’ home, where they found the methamphetamine already packaged for sale.

The Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team (MDENT) conducted the investigation. United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Chris Arthur handled the prosecution.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE