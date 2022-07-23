U.S. Attorney Chris Kavanaugh Selected as Chair of the Attorney General’s Advisory Subcommittee on Terrorism and National Security

United States Attorney Chris Kavanaugh of the Western District of Virginia has been selected to chair the Terrorism and National Security Subcommittee for the Attorney General’s Advisory Committee (AGAC). The Terrorism and National Security Subcommittee is comprised of 18 current United States Attorneys representing districts throughout the country and is dedicated to addressing issues relating to investigating and prosecuting threats to national security and acts of domestic and international terrorism.

“The Department of Justice’s core priority is keeping our country safe from all threats, foreign and domestic. A critical step in achieving that goal is the streamlined approach to investigating and prosecuting threats to our national security, including acts of terrorism and espionage,” said U.S. Attorney Kavanaugh. “Our partners in law enforcement and the intelligence community are dedicated to this same mission, and I am thrilled to work with my fellow United States Attorneys to advise the Department on leading issues related to the investigation and prosecution of these central cases.”

Prior to his appointment as United States Attorney for the Western District of Virginia, Kavanaugh had been a federal prosecutor for 14 years, having served as the chief national security prosecutor in the United States Attorney’s Office (USAO) for the Western District of Virginia and also as a federal prosecutor in the National Security Section of the USAO for the District of Columbia.

In his role as Terrorism and National Security Subcommittee Chair, U.S. Attorney Kavanaugh will work with United States Attorneys across the country to provide leadership, guidance, and cooperation with the AGAC on terrorism and national security matters impacting federal prosecutions across the United States.

Established in 1973, the AGAC and its subcommittees advise the Attorney General on matters of policy, procedure, and management impacting U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and represents the views of federal prosecutors across the country.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today