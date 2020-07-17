Central Falls Man Jayquan Parker Indicted in Pawtucket Shooting

(STL.News) – A Central Falls man arrested in connection with a shooting in Pawtucket in April 2020, which was caught on video and left a parked car riddled with bullets, was indicted by a federal grand jury today for allegedly being a felon in possession of ammunition.

It is alleged that Jayquan Parker, 25, fired at least 22 rounds into a parked vehicle and nearby garage and drove off. Based on information developed by Pawtucket Police and gleaned from surveillance videos recorded in the surrounding area of the shooting, Pawtucket Police identified Parker as the alleged shooter. He was located and arrested by the Fugitive Task Force and Pawtucket Police on April 19, and arraigned on multiple state charges.

According to court documents, prior to the shooting, Parker had been convicted and sentenced in Rhode Island state court on felony charges on multiple occasions. As a result, in addition to state charges filed against Parker in connection with the April 7 shooting, the Government filed a federal criminal complaint charging Parker with being a felon in possession of ammunition.

Today, a federal grand jury returned a one-count indictment charging Parker with being a felon in possession of ammunition, announced United States Attorney Aaron L. Weisman, Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves, United States Marshal Wing Chau, and Superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police Colonel James M. Manni.

An indictment is merely an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The case in U.S. District Court is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney William J. Ferland.

The Rhode Island Violent Fugitive Task Force is run by the U.S Marshals Service along with the Rhode Island State Police. The Task Force is comprised of members from the U.S. Marshals Service, the Rhode Island State Police, and the Warwick, Cranston, Coventry, East Providence, Middletown, Pawtucket, Portsmouth and Providence Police Departments who work full time to track down and apprehend the most violent and dangerous fugitives both within the United States and Internationally.

