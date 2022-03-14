Fayette County Man, Cedric Harrison Pleads Guilty to Drug Trafficking Charges

PITTSBURGH, PA (STL.News) A resident of Isabella, PA waived indictment and pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of violating federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today.

Cedric Harrison, age 35, pleaded guilty to a two-count Information before United States District Judge Christy Criswell Wiegand.

In connection with the guilty plea, the Court was advised that on or about July 9, 2021, Cedric Harrison possessed a quantity of cocaine with the intent to distribute it and that, from in and around June 2020 until July 2021, Harrison conspired with others to possess with intent to distribute and distribute quantities of cocaine and heroin.

Judge Wiegand scheduled sentencing for July 7, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. The law provides for a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison, a fine of not more than $2,000,000, or both.

Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed is based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Pending sentencing, the Court ordered Harrison released subject to a $50,000 unsecured bond.

Assistant United States Attorneys Yvonne Saadi and Jonathan Lusty are prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Pennsylvania State Police, and the Perryopolis Police Department conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Cedric Harrison.

This prosecution is a result of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles high-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten communities throughout the United States. OCDETF uses a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today