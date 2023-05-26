CBP Officers Seize Drugs at El Paso, TX Ports of Entry

CBP officers seize fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine at the El Paso, Texas ports of entry.

EL PASO, TX (STL.News) U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry intercepted approximately 41.53 pounds of methamphetamine, 13.8. pounds of fentanyl, 12 pounds of cocaine, and 7.23 pounds of heroin.

“CBP officers remain vigilant because the drug smuggling threat is continuous,” said CBP Acting Director Field Operations Ray Provencio. “These enforcement actions prevent sizeable quantities of dangerous drugs from making it to their intended destinations.”

On May 17, CBP officers assigned to the Marcelino Serna port of entry encountered a 25-year-old male U.S. citizen who arrived from Mexico via the vehicle lanes. The individual was referred for a secondary inspection of the vehicle, which included screening by a canine and a non-intrusive exam. Physical inspection of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of multiple drug-filled bundles containing 12.12 pounds of methamphetamine, 5.29 pounds of heroin, and 11.90 pounds of fentanyl.

A few hours later, at the Paso Del Norte border crossing, CBP officers encountered a 26-year-old female Mexican citizen who arrived from Mexico via the vehicle lanes. During primary inspection, anomalies were identified within the vehicle. The inspection was followed by screening by a canine and a non-intrusive exam which resulted in the discovery of multiple drug-filled bundles containing 29.54 pounds of methamphetamine, 1.94 pounds of heroin, and 1.94 pounds of fentanyl.

On May 23, CBP officers assigned to the Bridge of the America’s border crossing encountered a 30-year-old male Mexican citizen who arrived from Mexico via the vehicle lanes. Following a secondary inspection which included screening by a canine and a non-intrusive exam, CBP officers located several bundles containing 12 pounds of cocaine concealed within the vehicle.

The subjects arrested by CBP officers were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations and state and local authorities for prosecution.

SOURCE: U.S. Customs and Border Protection