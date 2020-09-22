CBP Officers in Boston seize 200 grams of synthetic opioid in shipment

BOSTON, MA (STL.News) U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Officers assigned to the Anti-Terrorism Contraband Enforcement Team (A-TCET) in Boston seized a shipment from Thailand containing 196 grams of the opioid drug Tramadol.

On Friday, September 18, CBP Officers targeted a shipment arriving from Thailand labeled as a kidney bean health supplement. Officers examined the shipment and discovered more than 1000 green and yellow capsules that tested positive for Tramadol, a schedule IV Controlled Substance.

“Illegal trading of opioids poses a significant health threat,” said Michael Denning, Director of Field Operations for the Boston Field Office, “CBP will continue to protect the American public by targeting shipments of illegal narcotics to stop them before they enter the community.”

Synthetic opioids are a class of drugs that are 50 to 100 times more powerful than morphine. According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), most recent cases of opioid-related harm, overdose, and death in the U.S. are linked to illegal fentanyl.

CBP conducts operations at ports of entry throughout the United States, and regularly screens arriving international passengers and cargo for narcotics, weapons, and other restricted or prohibited products. CBP strives to serve as the premier law enforcement agency enhancing the Nation’s safety, security, and prosperity through collaboration, innovation, and integration.

