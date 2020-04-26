CBP Officers Discover Man Hiding Under Household Furniture

SANTA TERESA, NM (STL.News) U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operation officers working at the Santa Teresa port of entry discovered a 20-year-old Mexican man attempting to enter the United States illegally. He was hiding in the cargo area of a pick-up truck under a huge load of furniture and other household goods.

“Things are not always as they appear,” said CBP El Paso Director of Field Operations Hector Mancha. “The vigilance and attention to detail by CBP officers resulted in this highly unusual discovery in what originally appeared to be a simple and routine border crossing of personal goods.”

The apprehension was made yesterday at 9 p.m. when a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck arrived at the port from Mexico. The bed of the pickup was fully loaded front to back with furniture and other household goods.

CBP officers selected the vehicle for a thorough inspection during which they spotted a person concealed within the shipment. CBP officers unloaded the bed of the truck and removed the man who was hiding under the furniture and goods.

The man was processed for removal and returned to Mexico. The investigation continues.