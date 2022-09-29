CBOE's Weekly Market Recap: Sept. 19-23 – Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD) – Benzinga

The consumer price index (CPI) report issued last week sent the world’s markets scrambling toward their yearly lows.

The report indicated the presence of rising inflation despite a steady increase in federal rate hikes throughout the year. Specifically, the CPI reading came in at 8.3% in August, a percentage increase largely influenced by the rising prices of energy around the globe. In response to this, the Federal Reserve issued yet another rate hike by three-quarters of a percent.

“We have to get inflation behind us. I wish there was a painless way to do that. There isn’t,” Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell said.

Cboe Global Markets Inc. CBOE reports that all the exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and indices recorded in this series experienced a price decline last week. This finding perhaps indicates economic weakness extending onto a global scale.

The cryptocurrency market has largely mimicked its traditional counterparts, experiencing declines in both Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD. Perhaps notable is Solana’s SOL/USD resistance to this overall market decline; the coin experienced a slight price ascension last week.

FedEx Corp. FDX wins chart of the week, following a negative surprise to an earnings report that sends the stock share price down significantly.

Finally, Cboe notes earnings reports that may raise investors’ eyebrows in the following week.

Quick Bites

Exchange-Traded Funds

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY decreased by 4.57% last week, nearing yearly lows.

decreased by 4.57% last week, nearing yearly lows. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ decreased by 4.77% last week, mirroring the SPY’s overall movements.

decreased by 4.77% last week, mirroring the SPY’s overall movements. The iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM decreased by 6.53% last week.

decreased by 6.53% last week. The Cboe Volatility Index™ VIX increased by 13.68% last week.

World Markets

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF IEUR decreased by 7.55% week-on-week.

decreased by 7.55% week-on-week. The iShares FTSE 100 UCITS ETF ISF decreased by 0.63% week-on-week.

decreased by 0.63% week-on-week. The iShares Core DAX UCITS ETF EXS decreased by 3.57% week-on-week.

decreased by 3.57% week-on-week. The Lyxor CAC 40 ETF CAC decreased by 4.64% week-on-week.

Chart Of The Week: BJ

This photo was taken from the TradingView platform

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. BJ, an American membership-only warehouse club chain, have been steadily rising over the past couple of months, showing strength in a weak market.

Over its last three earnings reports, BJ’s has had three consecutive quarters of accelerated earnings. On March 3, May 19 and Aug. 18, BJ’s reported earnings per share (EPS) of 8 cents, 87 cents and $1.06, respectively. Despite a slight negative surprise in reported revenue on March 3, BJ’s revenue has largely tracked its earnings acceleration, recording $4.496 billion and $5.1 billion on May 19 and Aug 18, respectively.

Popular growth investors William O’Neil and Mark Minervini have long championed bear markets for their ability to introduce new market leaders. According to these investors, strong candidates typically demonstrate upward trends and challenge their 52-week highs as the market continues to drop.

BJ’s currently meets these two categories and is supported by three consecutive weeks of earnings acceleration.

Major Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin has declined by 3.14% since last week, nearing its yearly low.

Ethereum has declined by 3.13% since last week.

Solana has increased by 3.91% since last week, holding above the key $30 price tag.

Upcoming Earnings Releases

A number of companies report earnings next week, including:

Company Earnings per share (EPS) estimate

BlackBerry Ltd. BB -$0.07

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY -$1.8

Nike Inc. NKE 93 cents

Micron Technology Inc. MU $1.3







