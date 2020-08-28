Cboe Global Markets to List New Cboe S&P 500® ESG Index Options Beginning September 21

Cboe S&P 500 ESG Index options are designed to help market participants trade, hedge or gain exposure to U.S. equities meeting sustainability criteria

Launch of new options driven by growing global demand for investment strategies focused on sustainability

New options further expand Cboe’s suite of S&P Dow Jones Indices product offerings

CHICAGO, IL (STL.News) Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world’s largest exchange holding companies, Thursday announced plans to list options on the S&P 500® ESG Index (Cboe: SPESG) beginning September 21, 2020, further expanding Cboe’s suite of products tied to S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI), pending regulatory review.

NOTE: this is NOT complete release.

CLICK to VIEW COMPLETE RELEASE