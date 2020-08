● Quarterly cash dividend increased 17 percent to $0.42 per share

● Tenth consecutive year Cboe has increased its dividend

CHICAGO, IL (STL.News) Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world’s largest exchange holding companies, today announced its Board of Directors has declared an increased quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per share of common stock for the third quarter of 2020, representing a 17 percent increase from the prior quarter’s dividend of $0.36 per share.