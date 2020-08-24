Cassandra Williams Announced as the Deputy Director of SLATE

Cassandra Williams Announced as the Deputy Director of the St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment (SLATE)

An experienced and widely respected workforce professional joins SLATE’s Executive Team

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Cassandra Williams, an experienced program developer and quality assurance professional, was selected to serve as a Deputy Director for the St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment (SLATE). The announcement was made on August 17, 2020, by SLATE Executive Director Howard Hayes. Cassandra Williams has been with SLATE for more than 15 years and this recent promotion recognizes her leadership, organizational skills, workforce expertise, and citizenship that have impacted the entire Agency, both our staff and the communities that we serve.

“Cassandra Williams is a respected professional with strong ties to the City and a deep understanding of SLATE’s mission,” Mr. Hayes said. “She is very impressive, smart, talented, thoughtful, and outspoken, and is committed to giving her best to this organization. I believe that Cassandra Williams will do great in this role spearheading our work for the betterment of all St. Louisans.”

As a Deputy Director at SLATE, Cassandra Williams will be responsible for supervising the development and operation of training programs designed to enhance the employability and basic literacy skills for economically disadvantaged citizens and displaced workers. She will be assisting the Director in establishing operational priorities within the agency, developing operational plans pertinent to managed programs, establishing appropriate goals, and ensuring the attainment of these goals.

“I am thrilled to be joining SLATE in this new capacity and contribute my professionalism, expertise, and skills to the development of better programs for our community under the leadership of Executive Director Howard Hayes and the St. Louis Workforce Development Board,” Williams said.

Prior to SLATE, Cassandra Williams worked as a Program Coordinator for the Family Resource Center where she was responsible for the implementation of a year-round youth employment training program funded by a federal grant. She also worked as a Youth Mentoring Program Coordinator at Barnes-Jewish Hospital where Williams implemented a hospital mentoring program based upon general guidelines outlined in a grant awarded by the Commonwealth Fund, New York, NY, and governed by Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, MD.

Williams has more than 25 years of professional experience in workforce development, building training programs, and compliance management. She has been instrumental in developing and conducting professional development training educating the Job Center’s staff on requirements and guidelines set forth by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) and has been actively involved in planning activities of the St. Louis Workforce Development Board. She has been successful at establishing and maintaining rapport with persons on diverse levels. She is a native of St. Louis, Missouri, and has a Master’s Degree from Southeast Missouri State University.