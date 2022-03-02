Carter Indicted for Drug Trafficking, Firearms Offenses

Indianapolis Felon Serving Community Correction Sentence Indicted for New Federal Drug Trafficking and Firearms Offenses

INDIANAPOLIS (STL.News) A federal grand jury in the Southern District of Indiana returned an indictment late yesterday charging Dreshaun Carter, 25, of Indianapolis with crimes related to the distribution of fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine, as well as possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to court documents, on February 1, 2022, Carter was arrested on federal charges of distribution of methamphetamine. Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at his residence and seized 19 firearms, body armor, approximately 600 grams of fentanyl, approximately two kilograms of cocaine and crack cocaine, approximately 500 grams of methamphetamine, and approximately $90,000 in U.S. currency. Carter was serving a sentence with Marion County Community Corrections for a prior felony drug trafficking conviction at the time of his federal arrest.

If convicted on the new federal charges, Carter faces up to 40 years’ imprisonment for distribution of methamphetamine and intent to distribute cocaine, up to life in prison if convicted on each count of possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine, and up to 10 years if convicted of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Carter also faces a mandatory minimum of five years up to life in prison if convicted of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, to be served consecutive to any other sentence imposed. A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

“Deadly drugs and deadly weapons fuel violence and suffering in our communities. My office will focus our efforts on identifying armed, repeat offenders engaged in serious new offenses and holding them accountable,” said U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers. “This prosecution shows that we will work tirelessly and together with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to make our communities safer.”

“Dealing drugs laced with lethal fentanyl is unacceptable and is a large reason 285 Americans are dying every day,” said DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge, Michael Gannon. “Drug dealers who distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine, in addition to an array of firearms while on house arrest must be held accountable. DEA commends the outstanding work that was done in this investigation by the DEA High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force, the Metro Drug Task Force and the United States Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Indiana. DEA remains committed to working hand in hand with our state, local and federal partners to keep our communities safe.”

The Drug Enforcement Administration is investigating the case. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department also provided valuable assistance.

U.S. Attorney Myers thanked Assistant United States Attorney Pamela S. Domash, who is prosecuting the case.

This case was part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. The Department of Justice reinvigorated PSN in 2017 as part of the Department’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement, and the local community to develop effective, locally based strategies to reduce violent crime.

An indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

