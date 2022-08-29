Carmel Linot Indicted On Aggravated Identity Theft

Titusville Man, Carmel Linot On Federal Supervision Indicted On Aggravated Identity Theft And Fraud Charges

(STL.News) United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announces the return of an indictment charging Carmel Linot (32, Titusville) with bank fraud, mail fraud, two counts of aggravated identity theft, and two counts of false representation of a Social Security number (SSN).

If convicted, Linot faces a minimum mandatory penalty of 4 years in federal prison on the two aggravated identity theft counts, up to 30 years’ imprisonment for the bank fraud, up to 20 years for the mail fraud, and up to 10 years in federal prison on the two counts of false representation of a SSN.

According to the indictment and public records, Linot fraudulently obtained the SSN of another individual. Using this SSN, a counterfeit State of Georgia driver license, and false employment documents, Linot opened a bank account under a false identity and obtained a credit card from Community First Credit Union. Linot is currently on federal supervised release in the Middle District of Florida for aggravated identity theft. He had previously been prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Jacksonville Division.

An indictment is merely a formal charge that a defendant has committed one or more violations of federal criminal law, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless, and until, proven guilty.

This case was investigated by the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, and the U.S. Secret Service – Jacksonville Field Office. It will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Kevin C. Frein.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today