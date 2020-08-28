Carbondale Police Investigating Robbery 400 block of South Logan Avenue

Carbondale, IL (STL.News) On 08-25-2020 at approximately 7:15 p.m., City of Carbondale police officers received a report of a robbery in the 400 block of South Logan Avenue. Officers learned the victim was jogging in the area when he was tackled to the ground by the suspect. The suspect battered the victim and stole property belonging to the victim. The suspect was described as a black male with a light complexion about 6’02” tall, wearing a blue face covering, black tank top and shorts. During the course of the investigation, officers located the victim’s property. The victim was treated for a minor injury. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS. The investigation into the incident is active and ongoing.

