Candicci’s Restaurant, Ballwin, MO Announces Reopening for Dine-In Tomorrow

Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar in Ballwin, Missouri will be reopening for dine-in, Friday, June 12, 2020

Ballwin, MO (STL.News) Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar is excited to announce their reopening after many weeks of lock-down due to the coronavirus. Tomorrow, Friday, June 12, 2020 Candicci’s will open at 11:00 am to 9:00 pm. The upcoming weekend live music is as follows:

Friday, June 12th – Karaoke from 7 pm to 10 pm

Saturday, June 13th – The Convertibles from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Robert Candice, manager of Candicci’s would like to express their sincere appreciation for the support of customers during the lock-down. Online ordering was good and they raised thousands of dollars for food that was donated to front-line health care workers at various locations.

Candicci’s Restaurant is located at 100 Holloway Road, Ballwin, MO – Phone: (636) 220-8989