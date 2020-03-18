Candicci’s Restaurant, Ballwin, MO Announces Changes to Continue Servicing Customers

Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar is making changes to comply with local order and help prevent the spread of the coronavirus by offering curbside service, carry-out and delivery

Ballwin, MO (STL.News) Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar, located in Ballwin, Missouri is making changes to comply with the order for all restaurants and bars to close in St. Louis County.

Tuesday, St Louis County Executive, Sam Page, ordered all restaurants and bars in to close, except for carry-out, curb side service or delivery, beginning March 20th.

Candicci’s will support and comply with the order and to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. In fact, Candicci’s has rushed to reorganize their staff, process and procedures to ensure that customers and staff are safe by disinfecting the restaurant, kitchen, and monitoring the remaining staff by taking temperatures before they begin their shift.

Candicci’s has created some specials to help serve their customers that are created to make feeding your family easy. Their regular menu is available for ONLINE ORDERING offering carry-out, curbside, and delivery. Additionally, they will be offering gift certificates that entitles you to $115 of food/drinks for $100.

Furthermore, in order to continue supporting the prevention effort, Candicci’s will not be accepting cash. When you order, please do so direct from Candicci’s website as it will result in lower operating expenses, helping them to survive this social/economic tragedy.

In addition, to their online menu, beginning today, Wednesday, March 20th, after 4 pm, Candicci’s will begin offering “Daily Specials for Two.” It will include your choice of one bottle of house white or red wine and the announced daily special created for two. The following specials will be offered “Curbside Only” and announced daily on their news blog and Facebook page. It will include meal for two, and a bottle of wine (red or white) with additional bottles available for $18.00:

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Picata

Spaghetti with Meatballs

Pasta Broccoli

Pasta Katrina

Pull up to the north side of the patio for “Curbside Delivery.” They will bring the food out to your car. Their staff is monitored to ensure that you and your food is safe.

We have to eat and everybody loves Candicci’s! We have served the St Louis community authentic Italian cuisines for 40 years. We (people) will help you survive this “change of life”, but Candicci’s, and all businesses, especially, small family owned businesses, will need the support of their customers as well. Buy a gift certificate today for future use.

Nobody knows how things will look tomorrow or next week. Therefore, please be patient as Candicci’s plans are subject to change as information and/or requirements change.

