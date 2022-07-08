Candeloro Pleads Guilty to Possession of Child Pornography

Previously Convicted Sex Offender, August Candeloro Pleads Guilty to Federal Charge for Possession of Child Pornography

August Candeloro III, a/k/a “Nick,” age 34, of Catonsville, Maryland, pleaded guilty yesterday to a federal charge of possession of child pornography.

The guilty plea was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron; Acting Special Agent in Charge Selwyn Smith of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Baltimore; Colonel Woodrow W. Jones III, Superintendent of the Maryland State Police; and Chief Melissa R. Hyatt of the Baltimore County Police Department.

According to his guilty plea, beginning in 2019 Candeloro began using a messaging application to send images depicting the sexual abuse of children. After additional investigation, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Candeloro’s residence and seized his cellular phone from his bedroom.

The phone was found to contain conversations between Candeloro and other users of the messaging application. Candeloro also joined private chat groups on the messaging application, many of which had chatroom names indicative of trading child pornography.

Candeloro posted links to a secure cloud storage platform in many of the chatrooms. The secure cloud storage platform allows the user to create links containing encrypted files and chats with keys controlled by the user. Candeloro’s phone also revealed over 2000 images of suspected child pornography, including images involving prepubescent minors and depicting sadistic and masochistic conduct.

On January 11, 2010, Candeloro was convicted of a second-degree sex offense involving a 13-year-old victim in Howard County Circuit Court. As a result of that conviction, Candeloro was required to register as a sex offender.

Candeloro faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison and a maximum of 20 years in federal prison for possession of child pornography. U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher has scheduled sentencing for October 6, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Candeloro has been detained since his arrest on May 17, 2021.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorney’s Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.

United States Attorney Erek L. Barron commended the HSI, Maryland State Police, and the Baltimore County Police Department for their work in the investigation. Mr. Barron thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Judson T. Mihok, who is prosecuting the federal case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today