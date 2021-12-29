Canada – COVID – New Brunswick Port Closed

COVID-19: Bathurst, New Brunswick Port of Entry Temporary Suspension of Service

Canada (STL.News) The Canada Border Services Agency released the following statement:

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) today announced that the Bathurst, New Brunswick port of entry (POE), is temporarily closed until further notice.

Clients are advised to contact the Moncton POE for service at 506-851-7021. If you require in-person service, please consult the Directory of CBSA Offices and Services to confirm hours of service of alternate POEs.

This decision was made for the health and safety of clients and the CBSA’s border services officers for reasons related to COVID-19.

The CBSA will continue to keep members of the public updated on this situation and any further changes to border services.

The CBSA always puts the safety and security of its employees and Canadians first. Thank you for your patience as we work to restore normal operations at the Bathurst, NB POE, as soon as possible.

SOURCE: Canada Government