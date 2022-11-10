Can Rocketize Token Outperform Market Leaders VeChain and Filecoin? – Bitrates

The cryptocurrency market is one of the most rapidly expanding parts of global finance. It is highly unpredictable and unfamiliar to many people.

There are many areas of the economy where digital tokens can provide practical solutions to problems that have persisted for a long time.

To thrive, a currency needs support from its user base and practical applications. Many well-known tokens already exist, such as Filecoin (FIL) and VeChain (VET). While VET improves the efficiency of enterprises and supply-chain management, FIL addresses a problem that affects many people: storage.

The new crypto-token Rocketicize Token (JATO) is designed to facilitate communication across disparate systems. Let’s examine these crypto initiatives in greater detail, shall we?

Filecoin (FIL) – Exchanging Central

Using blockchain technology, Filecoin (FIL) provides its users with access to infinite cloud storage.

The data is partitioned and distributed to servers all across the world. The FIL platform includes a network of storage providers who offer FIL coins in exchange for using unused storage space on their devices to house confidential data.

While centralized data storage was the norm for millennia, the advent of decentralized storage was set to transform the business by making it nearly difficult to compromise stored data.

There is also no need to build new facilities, as FIL uses unused real estate by aggregating millions of systems worldwide into one enormous data center. Filecoin (FIL) is one of the top 40 cryptocurrencies by market cap, with a value of over $1.5 billion.

VeChain (VET) – The Trustworthy Platform

VeChain (VET) uses blockchain technology to prepare the groundwork for the next major technological shift. The VET coin is used exclusively within the VeChain network.

It’s a well-liked blockchain initiative with the goal of providing trustworthy resources for removing significant data barriers in well-established sectors like healthcare, energy, food, beverage, etc. So far, it’s shown to be a trustworthy, secure, and open business method.

Previously, VET was a token based on ETH; now, however, it has its smart contract platform, enabling other coins to use it as the foundation for their projects. Public blockchain VeChain (VET) aims for widespread use by both existing and startup companies.

Its ultimate goal is to serve as a springboard for the long-term viability and expansion of blockchain applications in commercial settings. Almost identical to FIL in terms of market cap, VET has 85 billion tokens and a value of around $1.5 billion. Additionally, it is one of the top 40 crypto tokens currently available.

What is Rocketize Token (JATO)?



Aiming to build a fun community of crypto users and derive value from them, Rocketize Token (JATO) is a new meme coin initiative administered by the community. The meme currency is meant to be a humorous investment opportunity that will “take you to the moon,” a phrase that refers to high returns.

The name of the project’s native token, JATO (short for “Jet Assisted Take-Off”), is fitting since it conveys the story that will be told when the project finally enters the cryptocurrency market.

Rocketize Token users stay connected through humorous and engaging stories shared online. Though it is not based on any existing dog tokens, it has the potential to become the next big meme coin. The meme front of the project offers some solid community growth, and the utilities will expand across DeFi, allowing users to earn merely by being holders.

