Cameron Aue Sentenced for Meth Distribution

Terre Haute Man, Cameron Aue Sentenced to 17 Years in Federal Prison for Methamphetamine Distribution

Cameron Aue, 38, of Terre Haute, Indiana, was sentenced today to 17 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents, in July of 2020, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and Vigo County Drug Task Force (VCDTF) were investigating Aue for selling methamphetamine in the Terre Haute area. On July 26, 2020, DEA and VCDTF learned Aue would be traveling to Indianapolis to purchase drugs for resale. Aue was arrested later that evening when he returned to his apartment.

Aue granted officers permission to search his vehicle. During the search, officers located a backpack admittedly owned by Aue. The backpack contained 245 grams of methamphetamine and $1,000 in U.S. currency. Aue admitted to purchasing the methamphetamine in Indianapolis with the intent to re-sell it to individuals in Terre Haute during an interview with law enforcement.

Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana; Michael Gannon, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the DEA’s Indianapolis Field Office; and the Vigo County Drug Task Force made the announcement.

DEA and VCDTF investigated the case. The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Court Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson. As part of the sentence, Judge Magnus-Stinson ordered that Aue be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for five years following his release from federal prison.

U.S. Attorney Myers thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Jayson McGrath who is prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today