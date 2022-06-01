California: Raul Garcia Sentenced for Trafficking Meth

California Man, Raul Garcia Sentenced To 10 Years in Federal Prison for Trafficking Methamphetamine

(STL.News) A California man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

According to court records, on May 25, 2021, Raul Garcia, 41, of Woodland, California, was found in possession of nearly four pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Nampa, Idaho. Garcia admitted to possessing the methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it to other people.

Garcia has a criminal history spanning two decades and includes Idaho and California convictions for grand theft, domestic violence, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, injury to a child, and assault.

Senior U.S. District Judge Bill R. Wilson, from the Eastern District of Arkansas, sitting by designation, also ordered Garcia to serve five years of supervised release following his prison sentence. Garcia pleaded guilty to the charge on February 23, 2022.

U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr., of the District of Idaho made the announcement and commended the cooperative efforts of the Nampa Police Department and Treasure Valley Metro Violent Crimes Task Force, which led to charges.

This case was prosecuted by the Special Assistant U.S. Attorney hired by the Treasure Valley Partnership and the State of Idaho to address gang crimes. The Treasure Valley Partnership is comprised of a group of elected officials in southwest Idaho dedicated to regional coordination, cooperation, and collaboration on creating coherent regional growth. For more information, visit www.treasurevalleypartners.org.

This case was investigated by Treasure Valley Metro Violent Crimes Task Force. The Task Force is comprised of federal, state, and local agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Ada County Sheriff’s Office; Boise Police Department; Caldwell Police Department; Canyon County Sheriff’s Office; Meridian Police Department; Nampa Police Department; and Idaho Department of Correction.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today