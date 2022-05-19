California Man Pleads Guilty to Felony Charge for Actions During Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

Defendant Went to Senate Dais, Occupied Vice President’s Seat

(STL.News) A California man pleaded guilty today to a felony charge for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. His and others’ actions disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.

Christian Alexander Secor, 23, of Costa Mesa, California, pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia to obstruction of an official proceeding. According to court documents, on the day of the 2020 election, Nov. 3, 2020, Secor sent a text message stating, “We’re gonna win bigly and if we don’t we’re taking this ship down in flames.”

In preparation for the events of Jan. 6, he messaged another individual on Jan. 5, 2021, stating that he “brought a gas mask” to Washington and that he “Wouldn’t be surprised if conservatives just storm the police and clobber antifa and the police but that’s wishful thinking.” On Jan. 6, he marched to the Capitol, carrying a large blue flag. At about 2 p.m., he was in the mob of rioters illegally on the restricted Capitol grounds.

He subsequently climbed scaffolding to reach the Upper West Terrace of the building. At about 2:26 p.m., he entered the Capitol through the Senate Wing Door. He made his way to the Crypt, to the House side of the building, and then to the second floor. He then walked through the office suite of the Speaker of the House.

Secor then moved to the East Rotunda doors. There, he helped a group of rioters inside the building push open the doors to let other rioters inside. Secor continued to move through the building, and at approximately 2:42 p.m., he entered the Senate chamber. He entered the Senate floor, went to the Senate dais, and sat in the seat that had been occupied by the Vice President approximately 30 minutes earlier. He finally exited the building at about 2:51 p.m.

On the evening of Jan. 6, Secor boasted about what took place that day on Twitter, saying, among other things, “One day accomplished more for conservatism than the last 30 years.”

Secor was arrested on Feb. 16, 2021, in Costa, Mesa, California. He is to be sentenced on Oct. 7, 2022. He faces a statutory maximum of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California.

The case was investigated by the FBI’s Washington and Los Angeles Field Offices. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department.

In the 16 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 800 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 250 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today