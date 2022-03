California Governor Gavin Newsom Signs Legislation

SACRAMENTO, CA (STL.News) Governor Gavin Newsom announced that he has signed the following bills:

AB 666 by Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva (D-Fullerton) – Substance use disorder workforce development.

AB 1568 by the Committee on Emergency Management – California Emergency Services Act: Office of Emergency Services: donations system.

For full text of the bills, Click here.