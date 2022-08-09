California Governor Newsom Honors Ali Shabazz

Governor Newsom Honors Fallen Caltrans Worker

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement regarding the death of California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) Engineer Ali Shabazz:

“Jennifer and I were very saddened to learn of the untimely loss of Ali Shabazz, a dedicated Caltrans employee who served the people of California for more than 16 years. We offer our deepest sympathies to his family and his many friends and Caltrans colleagues during this painful time.”

Shabazz, 48, of Fresno, died after his vehicle was struck late Sunday night while he was on duty and heading to a job site near Fresno. He is the 191st Caltrans worker to lose their life on the job since 1921.

Shabazz joined Caltrans in 2006. He is survived by his wife, Nia, and their eight children.

In honor of Shabazz, flags at the State Capitol and Capitol Annex Swing Space will be flown at half-staff.