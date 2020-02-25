CA Department of Corrections News: Inmate, Christian Ledon Walks Away from Acton Conservation Camp

ACTON, CA (STL.News) California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials are looking for a minimum-security inmate who walked away from Acton Conservation Camp (CC #11) in Los Angeles County on February 24, 2020.

During an inmate count at around 7:00 a.m., staff discovered inmate Christian Ledon, 19, did not check with staff in to the dining hall. A search of the camp buildings and grounds was immediately conducted. Ledon was last seen at 5:05 a.m. during a count. CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety, CAL FIRE, the California Highway Patrol and local law enforcement agencies have been notified and are assisting in the search.

Ledon is a Hispanic male, 5’11 feet tall, weighing 154 pounds with brown eyes, and black hair. He was committed to CDCR on May 30, 2019, from San Diego County to serve a 4-year sentence for 2nd Degree Robbery. He was scheduled to be released on July 2021.

Anyone who sees Ledon should contact 911 or law enforcement authorities immediately. Anyone having information about or knowledge of the location of Ledon should contact Acton Conservation Camp Commander at (661) 268-0113. Since 1977, 99 percent of all offenders who have left an adult institution, camp or community-based program without permission have been apprehended.