Buying Power in Crypto Market Remains High Despite Price Drops By CoinEdition – Investing.com

The global crypto market cap has dropped 1.75% over the last 24 hours.The prices of the top 10 cryptos have all dropped in the same time period.Santiment data shows that the crypto market buying power remains high.The global crypto market cap has fallen over the last 24 hours according to CoinMarketCap. At press time, the total stands at $835.80 billion after it dropped 1.75% since yesterday. This drop in the total crypto market cap is a result of the price drops seen across the board, especially when looking at the top 10 cryptos by market cap.

(BTC) has dropped 1.71% over the last 24 hours, while (ETH) dropped 2.63%. Similarly, (BNB) is down 2.31%, (XRP) is down 1.87% and (DOGE) has seen its price drop 3.10% over the same time period.

Meanwhile, the prices of (ADA) and (DOT) have fallen 2.75% and 3.79% respectively.

Despite crypto prices continuing to drop, the blockchain analysis firm, Santiment, shows that the buying power in the crypto market remains higher than that seen during the 2021 bull run.

