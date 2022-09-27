Buy Tata Consultancy Services, target price Rs 3250: Sharekhan by BNP Paribas

Sharekhan by has buy call on Tata Consultancy Services with a target price of Rs 3250.The current market price of . is Rs 3018.65Ltd., incorporated in the year 1995, is a Large Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 1104100.46 Crore) operating in IT Software sector.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. key Products/Revenue Segments include Consultancy Income and Sale of Equipment & Software Licences for the year ending 31-Mar-2022.

Financials



For the quarter ended 30-06-2022, the company reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 53547.00 Crore, up 3.83 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 51572.00 Crore and up 16.07 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 46132.00 Crore. Company reported net profit after tax of Rs 9519.00 Crore in latest quarter.

Investment Rationale

The stock has tested the July low, where it is getting fresh buying support.







Promoter/FII Holdings

Promoters held 72.3 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Jun-2022, while FIIs owned 13.5 per cent, DIIs 8.36 per cent.