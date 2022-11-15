Buy JK Paper, target price Rs 486: HDFC Securities

Securities has buy call on JK Paper with a target price of Rs 486. The current market price of . is Rs 425.75.

JK Paper Ltd., incorporated in the year 1960, is a Small Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 7212.30 Crore) operating in Paper sector.

Ltd. key Products/Revenue Segments include Paper & Paper Boards, Other Operating Revenue for the year ending 31-Mar-2022.

Financials



For the quarter ended 30-09-2022, the company reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 1691.76 Crore, up 15.46 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 1465.19 Crore and up 72.67 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 979.74 Crore. Company reported net profit after tax of Rs 326.93 Crore in latest quarter.

Investment Rationale

Stock is placed above all important moving averages, indicating bullish trend on all time frames.

Promoter/FII Holdings

Promoters held 49.63 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Jun-2022, while FIIs owned 3.43 per cent, DIIs 5.86 per cent.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations given in this section or any reports attached herein are authored by an external party. Views expressed are that of the respective authors/entities. These do not represent the views of Economic Times (ET). ET does not guarantee, vouch for, endorse any of its contents and hereby disclaims all warranties, express or implied, relating to the same. Please consult your financial adviser and seek independent advice.