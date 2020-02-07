Burlington Man Jeffrey Scott Walter Sentenced to Prison for Receiving and Distributing Child Pornography

(STL.News) – United States District Court Judge Stephanie M. Rose sentenced Jeffrey Scott Walter, age 57, of Burlington, to 104 months in prison for receiving and distributing child pornography, announced United States Attorney Marc Krickbaum. Walter was ordered to serve five years of supervised release following his imprisonment, pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund, and comply with the sex offender registry requirements upon release.

On September 24, 2019, Walter pleaded guilty. The investigation began between September 2016 and February 2018, when a Homeland Security Investigations agent identified an IP address advertising child pornography files. On March 5, 2018, a search warrant was executed at Walters’ residence, which was tied to the IP address. A forensic examination of the electronic devices seized revealed multiple images and videos containing child pornography. Walter admitted that he did receive, distribute, and possess child pornography.

This matter was investigated by the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). This case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

